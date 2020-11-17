J.W. Snack’s owner makes proactive decision to close restaurant, citing health concerns for his staff

Danny Griffith, the owner of J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar and Grill, has made the decision to move entirely to delivery and take out until December 1, citing health concerns for his staff. Griffith announced the move on Facebook Tuesday.

In the announcement Griffith said, “Effective November 18th we at J.W. Snack’s are open for carry out and delivery only Mon-Sat 11 am to 9 pm. Due to the recent covid spikes in Moffat County we have decided to voluntarily close our dinning room until December 1st. This is to protect our staff and customers from the spread of the virus. Thank you and have a safe enjoyable Thanksgiving.”

The announcement comes as state health officials moved Moffat County to Safer at Home Level Orange starting on Wednesday, November 18, which limits restaurants to 25% capacity or 50 people.

Griffith, who is home and under the weather, made the decision as a result of his concern for himself, his employees and his customers.

“I have two other girls that they are not feeling well, so I can’t ask them to come to work,” Griffith said. “I don’t want them to come to work. I don’t want them to get sick or sicker or make anyone else sick.”

He also made the tough decision to lose the last four days of hunting season and the possible income that comes with that, but he said that regardless, shutting down was the responsible thing to do.

“You know, we are importing people that are sick from all over the country to our city that has been pretty much, not COVID free but we’re the last county in the state to have such an outbreak,” Griffith said. “I’m sure hunting season didn’t help.”

He also noted that he doesn’t want to send them home sick either when they leave Craig.

Griffith also said that it will be easier to ease into a shutdown this time than back in March, because the first time he had to shut down, the state only gave him two hours’ warning, and because he did major renovations after being shut down, calling the whole process a crash course.

New carpeting, new bathrooms, a new sound system and new furniture were part of the renovations to J.W. Snack’s. He did that with the help of his employees, allowing them to remain paid during the down time.

Griffith added that he believes that ahead of his planned reopening date of December 1, Governor Polis will step up restrictions around the state and shut restaurants down again. He said that some of his staff was disappointed to be shutting down again this time but that they came around to the idea and understood it had to be done.

The longtime business owner and Moffat County resident said that he has to be proactive in shutting down and hopes that regardless of the popularity of the decision, he hopes other restaurants follow suit and shut down to protect the community.

He did make it very clear, however, that he will not be bashing any restaurants that make the decision to stay open during this process.

