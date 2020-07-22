Ivanka Trump to speak at Rocky Mountain National Park this week

Ivanka Trump holds a training circuit board during a tour of Lockheed Martin in Littleton on July 22, 2019.

RJ Sangosti / The Denver Post

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, will visit Colorado for a two-day tour later this week, the White House announced Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, Trump will join Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, a Colorado native, for a visit to Rocky Mountain National Park. Their goal is to highlight the Great American Outdoors Act, legislation from Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Yuma, that is expected to pass the U.S. House on Wednesday afternoon.

The bill, which President Donald Trump supports and will soon sign into law, fills a maintenance backlog at national parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park. Ivanka Trump and Bernhardt will deliver remarks about it at the park Thursday.

On Friday morning, the first daughter will join Gardner, along with Department of Labor and Department of Health and Human Services officials, for a tour and roundtable talk at an undisclosed child care facility in Colorado.

The group will talk with parents, care providers and others about the need to reopen child care centers and the best way to do so during a pandemic.

“I am looking forward to visiting the great state of Colorado and learning how this administration’s policies are helping citizens across the state,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement provided by the White House on Wednesday.

“Working with Senator Gardner on the Great American Outdoors Act, we are securing funding for the next 100 years to preserve our national parks and public lands. Additionally, I’m looking forward to visiting with Coloradans to hear how this administration’s pro-family policies have positively impacted them,” she added.

Ivanka Trump visited a Lockheed Martin facility in Littleton last July. The trip to discuss workforce development was originally scheduled to occur in April but was rescheduled following a shooting at nearby STEM School Highlands Ranch.