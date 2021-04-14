It’s spring cleaning time for Craig, Moffat County

As the weather warms up in Moffat County and spring is well under way, local businesses are making a push for the yearly spring cleaning in an effort to spruce up the community.

Starting Thursday, April 15, Country Living Realty, LLC will kick off its second annual #trashtag challenge, encouraging community members, groups, and organizations to accept the #trashtag challenge.

Dorina Frederickson, right, shows off her trash haul gathered with the help of Are King and Cassie Deardorff in April 2019 at Loudy-Simpson Park. (Courtesy Photo)



To get ready for Moffat County Tourism Week beginning May 2, as well as a number of summer events on the calendar, Country Living Realty, LLC is gearing up for a community-wide cleanup photo contest culminating in one big trash cleanup event May 1 at Woodbury Park.

According to a flyer for the #trashtag challenge, the photo contest for the event runs from April 15 to May 1.

“Starting April 15, we are encouraging our community members, groups, and organizations to accept our #trashtag challenge,” the flyer says. “We encourage you to organize an effort to clean up an area in the community, take before and after pictures of your cleanup, email them to Country Living Realty at wesellcraig@gmail.com and be entered for a prize into our Craig #trashtag challenge.”

The main #trashtag even will be held at Woodbury Park on Saturday, May 1, starting at 9 a.m. Country Living Realty, LLC encourages any available residents to join the clean-up efforts by meeting at the Woodbury parking lot at 1398 W. 3rd Street. Trash bags and gloves will be supplied.

Prizes will be available for the best #trashtag pictures. For more information on the challenge, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/252949516485655 .

Axis Steel PAC Fundraiser

Along with the push to clean up the community, Axis Steel is hosting its annual PAC fundraiser in hopes of raising money for all schools within the Moffat County School District.

Local schools can raise money through recycling scrap metal. The school with the most wins a $500 bonus.

Dumpsters are available through April 24 at Axis Steel. In years past, dumpsters were placed at each school within the district to make the recycling of scrap easier. This year though, all dumpsters are located at Axis Steel and have banners displayed across the front indicating which dumpster is which for each school in the district.

Anything and everything metal will be accepted in the dumpsters through April 24.

For more information, contact Axis Steel at 970-824-3256.

Craig Clean-Up Days

One year after going through some changes for the popular Craig Clean-Up Days, the city will make additional changes to the event for 2021, turning to a voucher-style system at the Moffat County Landfill.

Though details are not finalized at the moment, the city is looking at May 15 as the Craig Clean-Up Day at City Park, where they will accept tires, refrigerators and more.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com