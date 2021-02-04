“It’s no big deal”: Colorado governor receives coronavirus vaccine, urges others to follow his lead
Jared Polis, 45, said he received the vaccine because he is among about 200 people who were given priority access to ensure continuity of government.
Gov. Jared Polis received his first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, saying he wanted to lead by example in showing Coloradans that it is safe to be inoculated against COVID-19.
“Really? I didn’t even really feel it. That was amazing. That was easy,” Polis said after he was vaccinated by Medical Assistant Staci Ramriez at Salud Family Health Centers in Commerce City.
Staff at the clinic cheered after Polis received the vaccine.
Polis, 45, said he received the vaccine because he is among about 200 people who were given priority access to ensure continuity of government. Others in his age group likely won’t receive the vaccine until this summer unless they have two or more comorbidities.
“Since I’ve been telling everybody ‘of course you should get the vaccine when it’s your turn,’ I am going to put my arm where my mouth is,” he said. “I just want to lead by example. It’s no big deal. It doesn’t hurt.”
Polis said he hoped receiving the vaccine would show other people that it’s safe.
