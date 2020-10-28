‘It’s incredibly heartwarming’: Craig boy donates beverages to Craig Fire/Rescue
While walking down the drinks aisle at Walmart over the weekend with his mother and father, David Lewis had an idea.
Remembering a conversation his father, Kenny, and mother had recently about all the donations that poured in for highway workers and first responders battling the Grizzly Creek Fire along Interstate 70, David came up with the idea to donate water and Powerade to Craig Fire/Rescue.
Kenny, who works for Colorado Department of Transportation, was working the Grizzly Creek Fire in August and September and had talked glowingly about the donations that poured in for highway workers and fire fighters then.
With large fires burning in Routt and Grand County, David wanted to show support.
“He said, ‘Daddy, we need to get some water and donate it to the fire fighters so that they don’t get to hot, just like the people did for you,'” Kenny said. “I do not have the words to explain just how proud we are of him. His heart is massive when it comes to anyone he meets. I am the luckiest dad in the world to have a child like David.”
Craig Fire/Rescue Chief KC Hume spoke glowingly of the donation from the young man.
“It’s incredibly heartwarming,” Hume said. “Given the situation and the events that have affected all of Colorado this year, for a young man to rise to that level and want to be able to give back because something similar had been done for his father is truly heartwarming.”
Following the donation, David was able to tour the fire department and sit in a couple of the fire trucks.
