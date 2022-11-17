Is Walter a new dinosaur species? Paleontologists plan Nov. 21 presentation

Walter is a dinosaur whose remains were discovered in Northwest Colorado‘s backyard, and now after several years of study, paleontologists are asking themselves if Walter is a new species.

Representatives from the North Carolina State paleontology department will offer a presentation at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, in Dinosaur Hall at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St. in Craig, with updates about Walter.

The dinosaur came to be known as Walter after Walter the Great Dane was credited for sniffing out the first set of bones that led to the find. It’s regarded as one of the most the significant discoveries of dinosaur bones that originated in the local area.

The bones were discovered by Ellis Thomson-Ellis, her husband Josh Ellis, and their dog Walter when the trio were out for a hike south of Rangely in 2014. People are welcome to join the CNCC presentation next week to find out what has recently been learned about Walter.