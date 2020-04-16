Irvine edges Sen. Rankin in Senate District 8 Assembly voting results

Colorado Republicans held the Senate District 8 (SD8) Assembly on Saturday, April 11, leading to some interesting voting results.

Due to the of restrictions from the spread of the novel coronavirus, the assembly was held through electronic communication and voting.

At the SD8 assembly, 139 delegates represented the SD8 counties of Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit.

The two candidates on the ballot were 8-year incumbent legislator Bob Rankin (Carbondale) and Debra Irvine (Breckenridge). To earn a place on the June 30 Primary ballot, each candidate had to receive 30 percent of the delegate votes.

In total, 134 delegates voted and Debra Irvine received 55.2 percent of the vote and Bob Rankin, 44.8 percent. Having received the most votes, Irvine has been granted top line on the Primary ballot.

Colorado Democrats also held their state assembly for District 8 on Saturday. Arn Menconi and Karl Hanlon both earned more than 30 percent of the votes, pushing them through to the primary on June 30, where they’ll run against Sen. Rankin and Irvine.

