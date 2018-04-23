Investigators: Baumgardner created offensive work environment at Capitol
April 23, 2018
An investigation determined that eight people’s allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior from Sen. Randy Baumgardner were credible. The findings, by Littleton-based Alternative Dispute Resolution Inc., an independent firm, are in addition to earlier allegations a separate company found to have more likely than not occurred.
The ADR report covers two separate complaints. For one of them it said Baumgardner, a Hot Sulphur Springs Republican, created "an intimidating, offensive, and hostile work environment" for five non-partisan Senate staffers in 2016, and "substantially interfered" with one woman's work performance. The report found it credible that he also had a nickname associated with his behavior, the "boob grabber."
"I find Baumgardner engages in an unsettling pattern of inappropriate and offensive behavior toward women consistent with his reputation described by [two witnesses]," stated investigator Kathryn Miller with ADR.
