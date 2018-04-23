Investigators: Baumgardner created offensive work environment at Capitol

An investigation determined that eight people’s allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior from Sen. Randy Baumgardner were credible. The findings, by Littleton-based Alternative Dispute Resolution Inc., an independent firm, are in addition to earlier allegations a separate company found to have more likely than not occurred.

The ADR report covers two separate complaints. For one of them it said Baumgardner, a Hot Sulphur Springs Republican, created "an intimidating, offensive, and hostile work environment" for five non-partisan Senate staffers in 2016, and "substantially interfered" with one woman's work performance. The report found it credible that he also had a nickname associated with his behavior, the "boob grabber."

"I find Baumgardner engages in an unsettling pattern of inappropriate and offensive behavior toward women consistent with his reputation described by [two witnesses]," stated investigator Kathryn Miller with ADR.

