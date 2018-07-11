Intoxicated people make it home safely: On the record July 10

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, July 10

1:37 a.m. On the 500 block of Victory Way, Craig Police Department officers responded to a disturbance after a male allegedly threatened a woman's dog. No further action was taken.

1:45 a.m. At a business on the 600 block of Victory Way, a possibly drunken man was reportedly walking with alcohol. Officers made sure the man got home safely.

3:08 p.m. At the 800 block of Columbine Street, a homeowner reported a suspect jumped over the backyard fence. Police determined nothing had been damaged, and the suspect could not be found.

11:05 a.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, a homeowner reported a woman and man were lying in their front yard. Both were asked to leave by officers and the homeowner.

1:05 p.m. At the 1100 block of Sixth Street, a homeowner reported a possible burglary.

2:33 p.m. On Hospital Loop, officers responded to a report of a dog that had escaped from a motor home and was frightening hospital employees. The dog was contained.

6:13 p.m. At the 800 block of Ledford Street, a homeowner reported someone had pried boards off their fence. No property was taken.

6:48 p.m. Near U.S. Highway 40, a reportedly drunken man was spotted walking on highway. Officers were concerned he was going to be hit by car. The man was taken home by friends.

7:24 p.m. Near U.S. Highway 40, a 41-year-old Craig man was arrested for driving under restraint.