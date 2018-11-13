Internet service failure disrupts communication for law enforcement, businesses in Moffat County

CRAIG — Multiple businesses and District Four Dispatch for the Colorado State Patrol were impacted by internet and telephone outages Monday, Nov. 12, and Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Some CenturyLink customers on the southwest side of Craig were impacted by an outage both days. Despite multiple attempts to contact the company, it was not possible to learn the nature of the failure.

“General phone service to the Public Safety Center and communications is sporadic,” said Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume via text message. “911 has been transferred to Routt County Communications. They are answering 911 and relaying back to our communication center.”

Radio services for local law enforcement are functioning and were used by the Craig Regional Communication Center to dispatch local resources.

Residents and businesses were also impacted, as was Moffat County School District.

“Due to the CenturyLink outage, our phones and systems are currently down. If you need to contact us, please email info@yampavalleybank.com,” Yampa Valley Bank wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Customers were being told Tuesday afternoon that the problem has been escalated to the field team and is expected to be repaired by 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

