Internet, phones down Wednesday for Moffat County School District
Craig Press Staff
Moffat County School District announced Wednesday it is experiencing technical difficulties.
“The internet and phones are down across the school district,” the district’s Facebook page read at about 2:30 p.m. “There is no estimated fix time. We will keep you posted. Thank you.”
