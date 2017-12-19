Interfaith Food Bank to close for Christmas holidays — Craig briefs

The Interfaith Food Bank will be closed Friday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Food Bank will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Program helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes

Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have prediabetes or are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

Program participants will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays beginning Jan. 11 at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell Street. They will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment, learning how to set realistic, achievable goals focused on nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications.

To learn more about the program, visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention. For more information or to sign up, call 970-870-4103.

Deadline to get health insurance is Jan. 12

There is still time to get health insurance. The deadline to enroll in or renew a health insurance plan in Colorado is Jan. 12, 2018. There are tax penalties for not having health insurance: $695 per person or 2.5 percent of household income, whichever is greater. Individuals and families may qualify for financial assistance to help pay for premiums. Free, in person assistance is available. Call Northwest Colorado Health at 970-871-7324. For more information and resources, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/healthinsurance.

CDW announces new integrated purchasing system

Colorado Parks and Wildlife transitioning to a new integrated purchasing system, which will serve as a one-stop shop for all CPW products, including hunting and fishing licenses, campsite reservations, OHV and snowmobile permits and more.

According to a news release from CPW, the transition to the new purchasing system will begin Jan. 1. During the transition, there will be several days when all CPW purchases will be unavailable, as the changeover will cause a temporary shut down of purchasing services at all CPW offices, parks, licensing agents, online and phone sales. Hunters may reach out to a regional or area office if licensing issues are encountered.

"We are thrilled to roll out this updated purchasing system, which will provide a more streamlined experience for every CPW customer," said Bob Broscheid, director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. "But, we do want to acknowledge the small downside of this brief system blackout for purchases while we implement these upgrades."

During the changeover, customers will not be able to make any purchases online or at our offices, parks or sales agencies. All purchases will be impacted, including the following.

• All camping, cabin and yurt reservations

• Online hunter education, including mountain lion exams

• Hunting reservation system

• All license purchases (Including waterfowl stamps)

• Habitat stamps

• Online park passes

• All registration renewals

• Online retail orders

• Online license purchases

"We really want to get the word out for customers to plan ahead and be aware that this brief transitional period is coming," Broscheid said in the release.

CPW suggests customers prepare by taking the following steps.

• Plan ahead, buy ahead. Customers are urged to plan ahead and buy ahead for courses, licenses, reservations or gifts that can be purchased or reserved in advance. Campers planning trips during the next 6 months are advised to book reservations now. Established mountain lion hunters in Colorado who know exactly when they plan to hunt are advised to purchase winter 2017-2018 license before Dec. 31.

• Create a new CID. CPW strongly recommends that any hunter who has never hunted or fished in Colorado create a customer identification number, or CID, in the CPW system in advance of this update. This will ensure a smooth transition into the new system. New hunters are able to create an account and receive a CID during business hours by calling any CPW office or the main telephone number, 303-291-1192.

• Prepare for new account requirements. Ensure every customer in your family or group, including children, have a separate and valid email address. Each individual making a purchase, including youth licenses, will need an individual account in the system.

For a full list of frequently asked questions and to learn more about what the new integrated purchasing system means, visit cpw.state.co.us/cpwshop.