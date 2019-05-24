 Interfaith Food Bank: Thanks a ton to Craig Post Office employees | CraigDailyPress.com

Interfaith Food Bank: Thanks a ton to Craig Post Office employees

News | May 24, 2019

The Interfaith Food Bank would like to thank the Craig Post Office employees for all their hard work and the community members who supported the annual USPO Food Drive. We gratefully received 2,128 pounds of non-perishable food. This very generous community support makes it possible to continue our mission of being an emergency food source for those in need.

Interfaith Food Bank Volunteers

Craig

Letters to the editor
See more