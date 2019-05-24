Interfaith Food Bank: Thanks a ton to Craig Post Office employees
The Interfaith Food Bank would like to thank the Craig Post Office employees for all their hard work and the community members who supported the annual USPO Food Drive. We gratefully received 2,128 pounds of non-perishable food. This very generous community support makes it possible to continue our mission of being an emergency food source for those in need.
Interfaith Food Bank Volunteers
Craig
Letters to the editor
Chamberlain family: Thank you for support in tough time
Thank you from the Jeff Chamberlain family. We want to express our sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers for our family.