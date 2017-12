Interfaith Food Bank: Celebrating another successful year

The Interfaith Food Bank remains deeply indebted and appreciative of the Craig-Moffat County community in the fulfillment of our mission. We are extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication of our volunteers. We are thankful for the never-ending support and contributions from Moffat County United Way and many local businesses, as well as successful food drives by the U.S. Postal Service, Craig Middle School, Ridgeview Elementary, KRAI 55 Country and our many individual contributions.

Without your generous support, we would not be able to provide food to hundreds of families each year.

Sincere thanks!

InterFaith Food Bank