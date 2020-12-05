“Intentional discharge of an aimed firearm” leads to rare criminal charges in Colorado death of hunter
Suspect Harry Watkins was “horrified” after fatally shooting his hunting buddy, Simon Howell, in Grand County. “It was reasonable to fire,” Watkins’ attorney says.
Harry Watkins and Simon Howell had hunted together for several years in densely timbered, steep terrain outside Kremmling.
Watkins, a 52-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Howell, a 26-year-old from West Virginia, were avid, experienced outdoorsmen. The annual Colorado elk hunt was a highlight of their season.
On Nov. 9, one of the hunters in their small party shot an elk. Howell and Watkins were among the hunters tracking the wounded, bleeding animal.
What happened next is unclear. Howell was shot and killed. Watkins has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in his friend’s death.
Public records requests sent from The Colorado Sun to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the 14th District Attorney’s Office were denied. So official details about the very rare hunting-related homicide charge are not available.
“The rules of hunting safety exist to keep this exact kind of tragedy from happening,” reads a written statement from 14th District Attorney Matt Karzen, who filed the single felony charge against Watkins on Nov. 19. “Complacency and lack of discipline is all it takes for someone to be killed.”
Watkins’ attorney, David Jones, said the charge means his client acted unreasonably given the circumstances.
“We don’t feel he acted unreasonably,” said Jones, who described Watkins and Howell as friends and annual hunting buddies. “This was a truly unfortunate series of events. Based on everything he had in front of him, it was reasonable to fire.”
Jones, who is still waiting for investigation information from Karzen’s office, provided Watkins’ perspective of the day.
The hunting party — which Jones said was “three or four” hunters — had radios and was working together to track the wounded elk. Watkins saw the animal through thick trees, Jones said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User