Inspire to Lead: Third annual Youth Summit slated for April 6

Middle- and high-school youth will be “Inspired to Lead” during the third annual Youth Leadership Summit, set for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Colorado Northwestern Community College.

All middle- and high-school-age youth are invited to attend this free, youth-driven event, according to Jill Hunstad, Grand Futures Moffat County youth development coordinator

In April, about 50 middle- and high-school students attended “Inspire to Grow.” During the event, volunteers from Rise Above Colorado encouraged kids to create posters, and the top three posters were reproduced and displayed in schools and throughout the community.

This year speakers will include School Resource Officer Ryan Fritz, Moffat County United Way Executive Director Kristen Vigil, and Rise Above Colorado’s Jonathan Judge. Youth will also lead breakout session activities. Prizes will be offered by Grand Futures.

Transportation sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of Craig will be provided to the college, with buses being staged at the Safeway parking lot and at City Park.

A continental breakfast will be catered by KS Creations Bakery, and lunch will be catered by Subway.

Grand Futures, the Substance Abuse Prevention Partnership, and Communities That Care are sponsoring the event, with United Way, Boys & Girls Club of Craig, Grand Futures, and CNCC organizing and providing in-kind services.

Registration is at 9 a.m.

For more information, call Jill at 970-824-5752, Reina at 970-699-6778, or Annette Norton at 970-757-0187.

