Inseparable: Winners of Craig Press Cutest Couple celebrate each other, family

2020 Cutest Couple contest winners Levi and Justine Johnson.

Amanda McDermott/Courtesy Photo

The winners of the Craig Press Cutest Couple contest have been announced.

With 60 entries and 885 votes cast in the Valentine’s Day online contest, participants chose a photo of Craig couple Levi and Justine Johnson as the top selection with 80 votes.

As the winners, the Johnsons won a $100 gift certificate from Kester Jewelry and two tickets to the Yampa Valley Golf Course Valentine’s dinner fundraiser, “Love, of Course.”

Justine said the two first met eight years ago and were married seven months later. The couple has three kids — Shayne, Krystine and Wesley — and are as much as in love as when they first got together.

“I’m thankful to the Lord for every day that I get with Levi,” she said. “We hit it off from the start and have been inseparable ever since.”

For a full list of contest entries, visit http://explorecontests.secondstreetapp.com/Cutest-Couples-2020/.