Inpatient services for mental health care to double on Western Slope

CRAIG — The number of beds available on the Western Slope for inpatient mental health treatment are set to double — from 32 to 64 — when the new West Springs Hospital opens in December .

“We are a safe and healing place for frightened people,” said Executive Vice President Kim Boe.

West Springs Hospital is a private, nonprofit, 501(c)(3) corporation that operates on patient-driven revenue from private and government insurance, as well as support from donors, foundations, and other community entities.

Of the $34 million needed to fund the project, the goal was to raise about half, or $17.5 million, through donations. The rest of the project was financed. After about 18 months, the fundraising campaign is nearing its goal with support from people across the Western Slope, including Moffat County, said Sharon Raggio, CEO and president of West Springs Hospital and Mind Springs Health.

“I’m humbled by the support. It speaks to the need our communities see, the hope they have and the value provided by inpatient services,” she told guests who had assembled for Mind Springs Health’s annual mental health conversation Thursday, Oct. 4, at Quality Inn & Suites.

“Thank you for contributions that come out of this community,” she said.

The hospital will open, a month ahead of schedule, with a grand opening Dec. 5 for invited guests and the media; it will begin accepting patients Dec. 12.

“Much thought, planning, and research went into the design of our facility, including data and statistics provided by the state demographer. Based on that research and growth predictions, we determined that, with 64 beds, we should have adequate capacity until at least 2030 We are hopeful we got that right. Time will tell,” Boe said.

A 16-bed wing has been designed specifically for children and adolescents.

The new West Springs Hospital will add jobs and is currently recruiting psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, nurses, case managers, mental health workers, and environmental services workers.