Indoor archery lanes open at Northwest Pawn Shop: 4 business happenings in Moffat County

When it's too cold and windy outside to shoot a bow, Northwest Pawn Shop has a solution — a new indoor archery range — now open to the public. Session are $10 each, six sessions for $50 or 10 session for $75. Spot Rounds are planned for 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday, with a $10 entry fee. Payback prizes are awarded for shooters placing first, second and third.

For more information, visit facebook.com/nwpawnshop, call 970-824-2962 or drop in at 801 E. Victory Way.

Nominations open for 2017 Business, Business Person of Year



The Craig Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual business awards, which recognize outstanding businesses and individuals who have made an impression through customer service, business practices or community support. Award recipients must be members of the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations may be sent with a statement of support to 360 E. Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625, or to director@craig-chamber.com.

Nominations are due by Wednesday, March 14, and winners will be announced at the annual State of the Community banquet in April.

Locals Love you more shopping contest underway

Recommended Stories For You

Craig's Downtown Business Association is again running its Locals Love You More Contest now through May 31.

To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and the Community Budget Center, all in the 500 block of Yampa Avenue.

For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest. A drawing will be held on June 2. Winners will receive $250 in spree bucks.

The goal is to get Craig and Moffat County residents to shop locally, said DBA President Karen Brown.

For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.

Mixer hosted by MJK Sales and Feed



MJK Sales and Feed and the Craig Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are holding a Business After-Hours Mixer, with snacks and door prizes, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22 at the store, 2315 W. First St.

For more information, call the Craig Chamber of Commerce at 970-824-5689.

Craig Press, CMEDP solicit business news



The Craig Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership have a cooperative agreement to share news from businesses and industry with the community in the “Business Buzz” section, which runs each Wednesday in the Craig Press. The entities are seeking news items to share through the weekly section.



“This partnership give us a unique opportunity to share the positive happenings within our business community — new employees, added service lines, expanded and renovated locations, and more,” Balleck said. “There’s plenty of news to be celebrated within our community, and I am pleased to be a part of this program.”



To share news about your business or another business in Moffat County, contact Craig Press Business Reporter Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or news@CraigDailyPress.com or CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck at 970-620-4370 at director@cmedp.com.

