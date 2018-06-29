Independence Day parade hits the streets Wednesday

CRAIG — It’s the United States’ 242nd birthday, and Moffat County aims to celebrate in style.

Craig's eighth annual Fourth of July Parade is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 4. The parade lineup begins at 10 a.m., and the route starts at Veterans of Foreign War Post 4265, 419 E. Victory Way, and ends on Ledford Street.

All floats are welcome. Judging will be done before the parade, and first, second and third place awards will be given at the VFW Hall following the parade.

Organizers with VFW 4265 and American Legion Post 62 will also provide a free community picnic at noon, complete with hamburgers, hot dogs, water and soda. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a dessert to share.

Family activities will be included, such as games for children and a money pit

Donations are welcome.

For more information, call Johnny Garcia, 970-629-3345.