Indecent exposure to a child, drunken car crashes and a suspicious sleeper reported in Craig: On the Record April 25

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, April 25

8:50 a.m. At the Bank of the San Juans, officers received a report of a threat. A disgruntled customer reportedly told an employee "This is why people shoot up the banks." Officers are working to contact the man.

10:09 a.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh and Colorado streets, officers responded to a reported verbal disturbance between a man and a woman. A caller reported seeing a woman walk into an alley carrying a suitcase with a man following her in a vehicle. The woman reportedly said she was going to call 911. Officers spoke with the woman, who said she did not need assistance.

12:29 p.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, a bicycle was found. Officers contacted the owner.

1:26 p.m. Near the intersection of Legion and East Seventh streets, officers responded to a crash. A 2003 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck rolled over. The driver, a 36-year-old Craig man, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Before the crash, CPD received numerous complaints originating near Sixth and Washington Streets of the vehicle driving recklessly at a high rate of speed. Alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash, and charges are pending. CPD and the Colorado State Patrol are investigating the incident. Read the full story here.

Recommended Stories For You

1:33 p.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, officers received a report of a water tank that had fallen off a silver Dodge Ram pickup. It appears that a large water tank fell from the back of the truck, damaging the tailgate, which was dragged through City Park. Bystanders removed the water tank from the roadway.

3:46 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, officers responded to a report of indecent exposure. A man was reportedly showing his private parts to a child. The incident is under investigation.

4:09 p.m. On the 700 block of School Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A caller said a man could be heard hitting a woman and the woman yelling for help. The incident is under investigation.

4:17 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A woman wanted to speak to officers after she said she was being harassed by male parties via text message.

4:20 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, a caller reported possible harassment. A woman said a man, against whom she had a restraining order, came to her house.

4:36 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers received a report of possible domestic. The time and location of the incident were unknown. Officers found no probable cause for a crime.

4:48 p.m. Officers responded to a Safe2Tell Call, an anonymous reporting hotline for youth.

5:17 p.m. At the Museum of Northwest Colorado, officers responded to a hit and run. A Ford Edge parked on Yampa Avenue in front of the museum was hit sometime that morning. The incident is under investigation.

5:35 p.m. Officers conducted a drug investigation in Craig.

6:08 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Marland Avenue, officers responded to a crash. A gray Subaru jumped the curb and hit a power box on the south side of the road. The vehicle then backed up, hitting another power box before stopping. Alcohol was suspected to contribute to the incident, which is under investigation.

6:46 p.m. On the 300 block of Colo. Highway 13, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A caller said a man was verbally abusing a woman. The pair reportedly left the room, and the man got into a Jeep in the parking lot. The caller said the man bumped the woman with the Jeep before the pair returned to the room, where the man reportedly began berating her again. Officers determined the incident was verbal, only, and found no proof of a crime.

9:56 p.m. At Frontier Apartments, officers received a report of trespassing. A caller said a woman who had previously been issued a notice of trespass was on the property. When asked to leave, a woman threatened the caller, who reported the incident. A trespass notice is only valid when given to the offending party. Though the woman had been issued a trespass notice, she had not receive it. Officers spoke to the woman and gave her the trespass notice.

10:40 p.m. At 400 East Fourth Street, officers received a report of a suspicious person. A caller said a girl was outside crying and saying her leg was broken. Officers spoke to the woman, who said she did not need an ambulance and walked away.

11:23 p.m. At American Furniture Gallery, officers received a report of a suspicious person. A caller said a person had been dropped off near the store and was sleeping beside one of the animal statues on the north side of the building. The caller said some of the animal statues had been knocked over. The person was seen leaving on foot in an unknown direction of travel. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person.