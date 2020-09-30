Incident team investigates crash east of Hayden

A sergeant with the Colorado State Patrol has been placed on administrative leave following an incident early Wednesday that occurred between Hayden and Steamboat Springs, according to state officials.

Members of the Craig Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near Hayden, according to a release late Wednesday from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Public Safety Division. A 36-year-old man driving a late model Honda failed to pull over for the officers and sped away, heading east on U.S. Highway 40.

Craig officers did not initiate a pursuit, according to the release.

The man then illegally sped past a state patrol sergeant on the highway through Hayden. The sergeant engaged in a pursuit for two miles.

As the two vehicles reached Hayden city limits, the sergeant used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to end the pursuit, according to the release. The vehicle struck an embankment, and the man was ejected from his vehicle.

The man was transported to University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora for treatment. His present condition is unknown.

State Patrol requested a critical incident team from the 14th Judicial District, comprised of personnel from participating law enforcement agencies, the district attorney’s office and coroner’s office, to investigate the incident and the sergeant’s actions.

U.S. 40 was briefly closed between mile markers 108 and 112 due to the incident and subsequent investigation.

The sergeant, who was not identified, was placed on leave per State Patrol policy.