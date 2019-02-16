In the hunt: Moffat County boys basketball crunches Cedaredge in districts, ready for Roaring Fork

In a stage of the season where each game could be their last, Moffat County High School boys basketball picked up a win in front of a home crowd Saturday as the 3A Western Slope League district tournament continues.

Bulldogs earned a 46-40 victory against Cedaredge to end the year for the Bruins, the last-place team in the conference, keeping the schedule alive for the seventh-ranked MoCo crew.

The pigtail game, which allowed entry into the district tourney, began far more evenly than the last team Cedaredge was in Craig, as a sluggish start saw Bulldogs trailing 6-3 after the first quarter.

The Bruins’ hopes for an upset didn’t last long as the Dogs got back in gear to close the half 20-15.

The home team held the lead at 36-24 after three quarters, and though the Bruins closed the game with a better fourth period at 16-10 to try to catch up, MCHS guys ended with the win.

Now 6-14 for the year, Bulldog boys will look to clear the next hurdle to get to the district semifinals Feb. 22 in Grand Junction.

They’ll compete at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Carbondale against the league’s runner-up, the 11-7 Roaring Fork Rams, who bested MCHS 53-28 Feb. 9.

As for girls hoops, Lady Bulldogs stand at 15-4 and will host their own district game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

They’ll bring in the WSL’s No. 7 team, Gunnison, winners of a 46-35 Saturday pigtail game against Olathe.

MoCo girls last saw the Lady Cowboys on the road in January at the start of the conference season, defeating them 53-39.

Spectators are reminded that playoff games' ticket prices are increased, as mandated by CHSAA.

Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.