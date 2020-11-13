In letter to community regarding COVID-19 increase, Mayor Ogden asks residents to join in protecting high-risk population and local businesses

Mayor Jarrod Ogden

Courtesy Photo / City of Craig

As case counts continue to increase at an alarming rate in Moffat County, City of Craig Mayor Jarrod Ogden wrote a letter to the community Thursday evening, asking residents to work together to protect the high-risk population and to help Moffat County remain in control of its destiny when it comes to the Public Health Order status.

Moffat County currently has 141 cases in the community with 43 active as of Friday morning. To date, Moffat County has administered 4,577 tests.

“Recently, we have seen an increase in our local population of CV-19 infections, which has led to an increase in hospitalizations. As a result, it is anticipated that our community status will change and become more restrictive,” Mayor Ogden wrote.

“When the pandemic narrative was first being televised from China during the last quarter of 2019 and very early in 2020, I asked the City Manager in January to prepare a “Pandemic Preparedness Document.” The document produced, prioritized the health of our citizens and it also emphasized the importance of managing our response to prevent business loss, homelessness, bankruptcy, and loss of life due to loss of hope. At the time, I was thinking of both the health of our citizens and continuing to provide essential community services,” Mayor Ogden added.

“Just as the City and staff developed our first Pandemic Preparedness document In January of this year in anticipation of the pandemic, I am now anticipating that with the increase in cases in our community we may once again be asked to support our local businesses through compliance with the various mitigation orders from the Governor. The implementation of the mask mandate, social distancing and limited group sizes may soon be a greater factor in helping manage the spread of the disease,” Mayor Ogden wrote.

Currently, Moffat County remains in Protect Our Neighbor phase, which allows 50% capacity and gathering sizes of up to 500 people. That could change quickly though as cases have been on the rise since mid October and the county is seeing a surge that surrounding counties saw back in March and April.



“Those of you who know me well, know that this anticipated change in our CV-19 status will not be well received. As the Mayor of Craig and your elected official, I am committed to saving lives, jobs, businesses, personal rights and freedoms, as well as maintaining our way of life. The community cannot afford to risk outside intervention where decisions are made within the City of Craig on which businesses would be allowed to remain open, which are essential and which must close due to compliance issues or essential status,” Mayor Ogden wrote. “I ask you to join me in protecting the high-risk population from the risks of CV-19 infections while also remaining in control of our own destiny and protecting our local business owners.



“In short, please remember that we are all in this together, as neighbors, friends, family and coworkers who need each other. When a business owner respectfully asks you to comply with state guidance or mandates, it is often as request to protect their state issued licensing and permits. They are simply asking for your help and support.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com