Important information about a recent phishing attempt involving the Craig Press

Earlier this week, the Craig Press sent out an email to its advertising partners, warning them of a phishing scam that was occurring using the company’s name.
On Wednesday, the attempted scam targeted more advertising partners via email, requesting payment or to confirm personal information.
We want to make you aware of a specific recent phishing attempt where someone is posing as us. We take this issue very seriously.
Emails in this attempt may appear to come from someone with an email address at swiftc0m.com, with a zero instead of an “o” in the web address.
We want you to know that we will never ask you to verify any sensitive information over email.
If you receive an email that appears to be from us asking for money or personal information, please contact your account representative or our billing department at: 1-888-506-2666.
Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.
