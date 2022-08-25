Impact Cares ready for more volunteer work in Craig

The Impact Cares team and volunteers work to paint a home in the Cedar Mountain Mobile Home Community on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Impact Cares/Courtesy photo

Seeking to spread as much love among neighbors as it can, Impact Cares travels the U.S. seeking out those in need.

The group often lands in a community, stirs up some volunteers and works to meet as many of their neighbors needs as possible. On Aug. 13, Impact Cares had a banner day in the Cedar Mountain Mobile Home Community in Craig with 28 locals coming out to volunteer alongside the Impact team to work and serve the neighborhood.

Among those participants were groups from Young Life, New Creation Church and Craig Mennonite Church.

For the work, adults and children joined forces with the Impact employees and residents from Cedar Mountain, working throughout the day to accomplish as much as possible.

Volunteers with Impact Cares stain a deck in the Cedar Mountain Mobile Home Community on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, as the group completed on a number of projects for local residents.

Impact Cares/Courtesy photo

According to organizers, High Voltage Athletics really came out strong too with a large group of eager workers.

With their help and more, the day saw a door on a home replaced, three houses painted, a deck stained, a large new deck built and some siding replaced. The laborers built blessing boxes, too.

Additionally, Young Life teamed up with Impact Cares to offer a fun day for children as well. They held a bike rodeo, a bounce house and snow cones were supplied to keep all the volunteers cool.

Impact Cares also donated 45 backpacks to the communities’ children for their upcoming new school year.

“It’s days like that — a hard day’s work meeting the needs of others — that gives us a much-needed reminder that when we spend our efforts on the more important things in life — loving our neighbors — everyone is blessed and communities grow stronger,” said Tory Wilson of Impact Cares.

Impact Cares is not finished either. The group will be in the Lamplighter Estates on Saturday for more volunteer work. For more, go to ImpactMHCares.com .

In addition to organizing local projects for volunteers on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, Impact Cares also donated 45 backpacks to local children.

Impact Cares/Courtesy photo