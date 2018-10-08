Ida E. Gordon: City should change park name to honor Carpenter

Julia Carpenter is a legend in Craig, where, for 64 years, she presided over an insurance company and real estate office on the site of the downtown park. Julia was my aunt, and I revered her. She taught subjects such as Latin and Greek before becoming the first woman to earn a realty license in the area, maybe even in Colorado.

She had the Carpenter Building constructed with the picture window looking out onto Yampa Avenue, where she presided until shortly before her death at the age of 104. She was a tough business person and asked her clients to be responsible, as well. The Carpenter Building was later burned in a fire, along with adjacent buildings. The familly had the building demolished due to the fire and, for the next 11 years, allowed the city use of the property for the park at no cost.

Because she was so important to many people in Craig, to whom she provided financing to start-up businesses, ranches, and first time home buyers at reasonable rates (like 2 percent, that’s pretty reasonable) Julia should be remembered with her name included in the name of the park.

Carpenter-Pleasant Park has a wonderful sound, and I thank all those who support my effort for this name change. The evergreen trees that once stood in her courtyard continue to flourish where they were planted at the site.

Ida E. Gordon

Craig