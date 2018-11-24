Icy road leads to pickup rollover on Highway 40 near Craig

Emergency responders were on the scene Saturday afternoon with a rollover accident on US Highway 40 near the eastern city limits of Craig.

Responders were called to the scene of the incident shortly after 2 p.m. when a white Dodge pickup skidded off the road and flipped near mile marker 94.

The vehicle was traveling west when the slick roadway caused the driver to skid to the left side of the road between Wyman Living History Museum and Yampa Valley Electric Association. The truck went off the highway and rolled over along a small embankment, coming to a rest upside-down.

The driver and one passenger, both adult males, were able to exit the pickup without assistance or extraction. The driver was uninjured, though the passenger was complaining of back pain after the accident. He was attended to by Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services.

Also on the scene were Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Craig Fire/Rescue with Colorado State Patrol in charge of the incident.