‘I just wanted to recognize them’: Healthcare professional creates fundraiser for fellow healthcare workers

Bryanna McFadden just wanted to come up with a way to say thanks to her fellow healthcare coworkers for all their hard work and dedication in the middle of a global pandemic.

McFadden, who works for Northwest Colorado Health, came up with the idea to create a fundraiser for her fellow healthcare workers by selling foot spas. On the side, McFadden works as a direct sales consultant for Lemongrass Spa.

“I was just thinking of a way to recognize everyone for all their hard work and dedication during this time,” McFadden said. “As a direct sales consultant for Lemongrass Spa, they do things like this for human trafficking and the military, so I thought it would be a good idea to do something like this for healthcare workers here in Craig.”

The idea took off two weeks ago and now her fellow coworkers are being treated to foot spa kits and are recognized for their hard work from loved ones and community members who purchase the foot spas for the healthcare workers.

“I just thought it was a really good idea,” McFadden said. “I didn’t go into it with any expectations other than treating the healthcare workers. We’re all stressed and on our feet all day, so I thought this would be a good way to give back.”

Along with her idea to sell foot spas to honor healthcare workers, McFadden took it upon herself to create a nearly 10-minute video of her coworkers explaining why they joined the healthcare field.

“I think it was just one of those late-night thoughts, honestly,” McFadden said. “I work with these girls every day, but I don’t know why they joined clinic. So, working together every day, I figured I should understand why they are in the field.”

McFadden asked her coworkers to submit a 10-20 second clip explaining why they got into healthcare, but the catch is she didn’t tell them what she’d be doing with the clips.

“The girls had no idea what I was doing, and I didn’t tell them what I was doing,” McFadden said. “I was able to turn the video around in about 12 hours and posted it to social media and it’s really taken off.

“Once they saw the video and the support they were receiving, the spirit in the clinics really picked up,” McFadden added. “I think they felt recognized as a person and recognized for their hard work during these trying times.”

For those wanting to express their thanks for healthcare workers, foot spas can be purchased here. Those purchasing spas are reminded to make sure to shop under the medical workers party link.

The Travel Herbal Foot Care Kit Sample sized foot kit in black logo organza bag is one example of the spas that can be purchased. The kit includes 1/2 ounce peppermint foot balm, 1 ounce walnut foot scrub and 1 ounce of herbal foot soak, and comes with an instruction card.

