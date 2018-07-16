I just felt like running: On the record July 13 through July 15

Craig Police Department

Friday, July 13

3:18 a.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a disturbance. Someone was banging on the door. When officers arrived, they arrested a 28-year-old Craig woman on a warrant for failure to appear.

8:25 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of vandalism. A window had been broken.

9:06 a.m. On the 1100 block West Victory Way, officers responded to a call that someone was trying to purchase a vehicle fraudulently.

9:14 a.m. On the 1100 block of North Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a drug incident. People renting a storage united reported finding drug paraphernalia in the unit.

9:32 a.m. At East Kum & Go, officers responded to a suspected case of domestic violence. A man and woman were reportedly walking between the business and the fairgrounds. Officers addressed the pair, who went their separate ways.

9:58 a.m. On the 1100 block of North Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. The caller said someone appeared to be living in one of the storage units. Officers contacted a person, who said he was waiting for a friend and is not living in the unit.

10:16 a.m. On the 1100 block of Crest Drive, officers responded to a possible theft report.

5:20 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to apprehend a person on a warrant.

7:31 p.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a caller who requested help to stop phone calls she was receiving about how much she owes on her credit cards. Officers provided information.

7:57 p.m. On the 100 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. A black Chevy and blue Chrysler van collided. No injuries were reported, and the vehicles were not blocking the roadway. A report was taken.

11:27 p.m. On the 400 block of Apple Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A woman reported being threatened by a group of people while she was walking. The woman went to stay with a relative.

Saturday, July 14

11:44 a.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Two men were reportedly yelling and fighting. Officers contacted them and learned they were just venting. No crime was committed.

7:51 p.m. On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man. A man with a backpack was trying to get into a trailer at the business. The person was contacted and warned for trespassing.

9:01 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a report of a fire. A fire was started in a fire pit and extinguished before officers arrived.

10:19 p.m. On the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man was seen running through the yard and along the backside of Sandrock Elementary. Officers contacted the person, who was running to get home.

10:35 p.m. On the 100 block of West Circle Drive, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. Someone turned on an overhead lamp in a car as another person got out of the vehicle. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.

11:11 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Neighbors were reportedly fighting in a backyard. Officers contacted the parties and spoke to a woman. She said it was verbal, only, and agreed to keep it quiet.

Sunday, July 15

11:58 a.m. On the 900 block of Alta Vista, officers responded to a theft report. A person said someone had entered a vehicle. Nothing was missing.

12:04 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers received a call from a woman who reported a man was harassing her and had been waiting in front of a business. Officers spoke with the man.

12:07 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make arrest a person wanted on a warrant, but the warrant was not valid in Colorado.

12:22 p.m. On the 1200 block of West Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The caller said someone had shot a BB into the window, breaking the glass. A report was taken.

1:27 p.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop Road, officers responded to a crash resulting in unknown injuries. A person crashed on an ATV in the county. The case was turned over to the Moffat County Sheriff's Office.

2:49 p.m. On the 800 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of property damage. A caller reported a large hole in the ceiling.



5:00 p.m. On the 600 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a theft report. A lawn chair had been stolen. The caller wanted to report the theft and request extra patrols.

7:15 p.m. On the 600 block of Ledford, officers responded to a call of a large water leak. It was reported to the city.

10:14 p.m. On the 200 block of Field Street, officers responded to a report of a fire. The fire was allowed.

10:30 p.m. At City Park, officers responded to a report of suspicious people. When officers arrived, they found and warned several people for being in the park after hours.

10:34 p.m. At City Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. An unattended vehicle was parked on the north side of the park.

11:33 p.m. On the 500 block of Seventh Avenue West, officers responded to a report of someone in the backyard. The caller said screws were taken out of the back window. A person initially spotted in the backyard left through the back alley. When officers arrived no one was found in the area, and no other damage was noted.