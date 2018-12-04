I-70 shut down Tuesday near Rifle for police activity

RIFLE — Sections of Interstate 70 and US Highway 6 have been closed due to police activity near Rifle.

The two roads were both closed in each direction between West Rifle and Rulison, first reported 11:20 a.m. Tuesday due to a "law enforcement situation," according to a Garfield 911 alert.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reported the following on Facebook at 12:31 p.m. — "We have a suspect on the hillside in the area. He is possibly armed. We are trying to talk him down."

The closure is between Mile Marker 81 at Rulison and West Rifle’s MM 87, I-70 westbound, according to the alert. Highway 6 is closed both directions in West Rifle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.