I-70 near New Castle closed due to ‘officer-involved shooting’

Interstate 70 between New Castle and Canyon Creek will remain closed indefinitely Saturday evening due to an officer-involved shooting incident.

Interstate 70 is currently closed between New Castle and Canyon Creek due to “police activity,” according to a Garfield County alert sent out just after 3 p.m.

A later news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident was an “officer-related shooting,” closing the interstate between 105 and 109.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 6 at the Canyon Creek and New Castle exits. “Traffic is moving, but expect some delays,” according to the alert.

The incident is reportedly being handled by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe was not immediately available for comment on the situation.

As of 4 p.m., westbound traffic was backing up into South Canyon toward Glenwood, and eastbound was stacked up west of New Castle.

Interstate 70 westbound in South Canyon. (Matthew Bennett/Post Independent photo)

60047575362__D3BF6107-5D5B-42C5-871D-FC1D64405E7C

There was no official information about possible accidents, but roads are also becoming slick with snow moving through the area.

Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org indicated there is not estimated time for the road to reopen.