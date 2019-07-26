I-70 closed near Glenwood Springs due to mudslide

A Friday mudslide near Glenwood Springs closed part of Interstate 70.

Courtesy Photo

I-70 westbound and eastbound have been closed at mile marker 114 Friday afternoon due to a mudslide.

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler, a “mudslide with rocks in it” occurred at MM 110 westbound along I-70 at around 2:25 p.m. Friday.

I-70 westbound lanes may be closed for up to four hours. As of 3:20 p.m., I-70 eastbound was also closed at the Canyon Creek exit to help with the cleanup effort.

The State Patrol advises sitting it out, as there isn’t a good alternate route. Southbound Colorado Highway 133 over McClure Pass has also been closed near Paonia Reservoir due to a rockslide.

A Friday evening news release from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the incident, warning that the closure could last throughout the night with only one lane opening once the closure ends.

“People are warned against trying to go up the Four Mile Road and using Forest Service Road 800 past Sunlight to get around the slide area. This is not a viable alternative route, especially when the road is wet,” the release stated. “Travelers could find themselves stuck in the back country with little or no cell reception available. Please be patient as CDOT and CSP work diligently to resolve this issue and expedite your travels with the primary goal of keeping everyone safe.”