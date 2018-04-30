Hypothetical Utah reservoir appears on map, sparks water debate
GRAND JUNCTION– A public presentation related to an ongoing study might seem to envision a possible new, million-acre-foot reservoir not far upstream of Lake Powell in southeast Utah as a means of helping Powell’s water levels.
But it isn’t meant to suggest such a reservoir actually is being contemplated, a water official says.
“I don’t think anybody was proposing a new reservoir in Utah,” Eric Kuhn, who is the former general manager of the Colorado River District and still works part-time for the district on river issues, said Thursday.
