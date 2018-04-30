 Hypothetical Utah reservoir appears on map, sparks water debate | CraigDailyPress.com

Hypothetical Utah reservoir appears on map, sparks water debate

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
Courtesy

Water officials downplayed a map that was included in a March 2018 presentation related to an ongoing study of risks related to Lake Powell levels dropping farther due to continuing drought. The map seemed to show a large reservoir being built in Utah upstream of Powell.

GRAND JUNCTION– A public presentation related to an ongoing study might seem to envision a possible new, million-acre-foot reservoir not far upstream of Lake Powell in southeast Utah as a means of helping Powell’s water levels.

But it isn’t meant to suggest such a reservoir actually is being contemplated, a water official says.

“I don’t think anybody was proposing a new reservoir in Utah,” Eric Kuhn, who is the former general manager of the Colorado River District and still works part-time for the district on river issues, said Thursday.

 Kuhn was responding to a news release issued by anti-dam activist Gary Wockner a day earlier. Wockner said that a page in a presentation related to an ongoing study of risks related to Powell levels dropping farther due to continuing drought, and options for protecting the reservoir’s levels, shows a large reservoir being built in Utah upstream of Powell.