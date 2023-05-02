Hunting licenses and associated permits now available through app
Resident hunters, anglers and park users can now digitally carry their small game hunting or combo licenses and all associated permits through the myColorado app, the state’s official mobile app.
The app can also create an electronic version of driver license or state identification cards that can be used as proof of identity in Colorado.
“We’re excited to add more products to the myColorado app in order to provide an extra level of customer service to our small game and combo license holders,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan stated in a news release. “Using a digital wallet to display both valid identifications and active licenses in one place is an added convenience that will make things easier for Colorado resident hunters and anglers.”
The app will also display the new Keep Colorado Wild Pass that provides a lower cost state park pass and helps fund backcountry search and rescue. Residents can display their digital vehicle registration containing the pass to gain entry at any state park.
The myColorado app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Visit myColorado.gov for more information.
