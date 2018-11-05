Hunter killed in potential accidental shooting, authorities investigating

GRANBY — Grand County authorities are currently investigating a possible hunting accident Monday morning that resulted in the death of one man.

Details on the developing investigation were sparse late Monday morning, but officials from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one male individual died earlier in the day after being shot by one of his hunting partners.

Lt. Dan Mayer, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said investigators are looking into the incident as a possible hunting accident and potential accidental shooting. Mayer confirmed that the deceased is not a Grand County resident, though no additional details about the man’s identity were immediately available.

The incident occurred at the far northwestern end of Grand County Road 41, north of Granby, a little after 7 a.m. Monday morning. Mayer said investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses who were on hand when the shooting occurred.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident along with officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. A crime scene processing unit from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was en route to Grand County late Monday morning to help local officials process the location where the shooting occurred.