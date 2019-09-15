Hunt Fire near Meeker sees flare-up as containment efforts continue

On the left side of the road the Hunt Fire scorched a stringer of trees that survived the old Big Jimmy fire. On the right, the burn scar shows dead stems in dense grasses. The lack of heavy fuels halted the Hunt Fire's growth.

MEEKER — Fire crews completed burnout operations Saturday within the northwest corner of the containment area of the Hunt Fire west of Big Jimmy Road and south of a gas pipeline, according to a Sunday news release from Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Unit.

The fire grown to an estimated 3,766 acres as a result of firing operations, and containment is holding at 40%.

“The Bureau of Land Management has rescinded its area closure. Fire behavior within the burn perimeter has subsided sufficiently to allow public access, but visitors should be aware that there will still be firefighters working in the area,” the release said. “Hot spots continue to smolder, and flare-ups within the burn can be expected for the next several days, especially during hot, dry, or windy conditions.”

The Hunt Fire was transferred from a Type 3 organization to Type 4 local resources from the White River Field Office Sunday morning. Incident Commander Joel Hendrickson will oversee four engine crews as they monitor fire activity and ensure the fire stays within its established perimeter.

Cooler, cloudier weather Monday and Tuesday is expected, with potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

“Managers of the White River Field Office are pleased with the patchy, mosaic outcome of the Hunt Fire. The introduction of fire to the mature age-class monoculture that exists in the area will rejuvenate the ecosystem and provide diversity on the landscape that benefits wildlife, livestock, and people alike for decades to come,” the release said.

The fire was ignited by lightning on BLM land in Rio Blanco County southwest of Meeker on Thursday, Sept. 5. It is remotely located, burning in thick brush on ridges and valleys north of the Roan Plateau.

For more information, contact the White River Field Office at 970-878-3800 or visit the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, @RioBlancoCountySheriffsOffice, or on Inciweb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6583/.