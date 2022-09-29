Humane Society of Moffat County offers financial assistance for some pet owners

The Humane Society of Moffat County is offering assistance services for local low-income pet owners.

Through the program, Moffat County residents can receive financial assistance for essential services for their pets.

Assistance services include spay or neuter expenses, emergency veterinarian services for injury or illness, emergency boarding assistance, and dog and cat food.

Funding has been provided in part by grants from the Animal Assistance Foundation, Yampa Valley Community Foundation, and Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund.

The local humane society has partnered with Craig Veterinary Hospital and Bear Creek Animal Hospital to provide these services.

For more, call the Humane Society of Moffat County at 970-824-7235.