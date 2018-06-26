Humane Society of Moffat County making strides to help pets, their people

The Humane Society of Moffat County has been making strides in the past year with several goals, fundraising and continued support from a very dedicated board of directors and committed volunteers.

We are also extremely grateful for the amazing generosity of our community.

Expanding our volunteer base is the current priority, as we have received many requests. Following is an overview of our current projects and how to get involved.

We deliver pet food weekly to our community food bank and are looking to replace the work of two over-the-top, consistently dedicated board members with new committed volunteers.

The Fourth of July Parade is right around the corner. Volunteers and those with parade-friendly pets are welcome to ride our float. We are also participating in the 100th Anniversary Moffat County Fair Parade.

Another way to get involved is to help with manning booths, thinking of fresh new fundraising ideas and making homemade craft pet or human specialties for the Farmers Market, November Holiday Crafts Fair and Mother's Day Bazaar, or create teams or auction gifts for our annual bowling benefit in September.

Recommended Stories For You

This week, we will submit our third Bark for Your Park grant application. Each spring, the PetSafe® company invites communities across the country to apply for grants totaling $225,000 to build or enhance off-leash dog parks. Awards are given to 13 communities – eight $25,000 grants to help build new dog parks and five $5,000 awards to enhance existing dog parks. Grants are highly sought after, but Craig's first off-leash park is worth "barking" about, so we will support the hundreds of Craig residents who, since 2010, have requested existing land be converted into an off-leash dog park.

People are coming to expect this type of amenity from their cities and, in addition to being a great place for dogs to run and play, dog parks can help create safer, more active pet-friendly communities. Dog lovers, if you have time to help, your ideas about park design and letters of support are always welcome.

The HSMC also intends to organize training in 2018 for volunteers interested in adapting the Humane Society of the United State's "Pets for Life" program to our community to help address on-going and unmet needs of low-income pets and their owners.

This tool should lead to the development of targeted programs. For example, animal nuisance calls consistently rank among the highest incidents for the Craig Police Department. "Pets for Life" should train volunteers to assess, identify resources and help tackle the root causes.

The Craig Animal Shelter will be getting a new Catio built this year, thanks to a grant from the Assistance League of Colorado. Many hands to help clear the designated area for its construction will make quick work. Experienced volunteers will be utilized with the cats from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Please contact HSMC to obtain a volunteer application by visiting humanesocietyofmoffatcounty.org or facebook.com/numanesocietyofmoffatcounty, or call 970-824-7235.

Joanne Baker Paul is a volunteer with the Humane Society of Moffat County.