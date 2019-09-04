Humane Society of Moffat County bowling fundraiser Sept. 21
Craig Press Staff
Humane Society of Moffat County will host its annual bowling fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 21 at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
The evening runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and $30 per person includes 2 games of bowling, shoes, dinner, dessert and prizes!
Registration is available at Bear Creek Animal Hospital or Craig Vet or online at humanesocietyofmoffatcounty.org.
Send registration to the following address:
HSMC
P.O. Box 1587
Craig, CO 81626
For more information, call 970-620-2014.
