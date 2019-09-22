Humane Society of Moffat County bowled over by fundraiser success

From left, Humane Society of Moffat County's Rebecca Hilley, Chris Welch, President Steve Hilley, Pat Pearce, Treasurer Ed Anderson, Event Coordinator Ann Anderson, and Mary Blakeman gather at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center during the group's Saturday fundraiser.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

For the sixth year in a row, Humane Society of Moffat County provided a successful fundraiser Saturday night at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center.

The evening on the lanes featured dinner, dessert and door prizes, with about 40 bowlers participating. Combined with the amount of company donations received, the humane society estimates a total of $5,000 raised.

“The money will go to our general fund that focuses on animal transfer services, aiding in animal medical fees for low-income people, and food,” said Ann Anderson, the event coordinator for the Humane Society.

The Humane Society has its roots in the area dating back to 2003 when it was conceived as a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization dedicated to the well-being of animals. The main focus of the organization is to increase animal adoption rates, to drive down euthanasia rates, and to increase public education on the issues and best practices of owning a domesticated animal.

“Our biggest issue is the education about animals needing to be spayed, neutered, and vaccinated,” said Rebecca Hilley, a Moffat County Humane Society board member.

One of the issues facing domesticated animals is the problem of overpopulation. Many animals that are not spayed or neutered inevitably end up reproducing, leaving many animal with no homes. This reality is especially true for cats. The early fall is referred to by the humane society members as “kitten season” due to the high rate of kittens born.

For the entire month of September, through a partnership with the Bear Creek Animal Hospital, the Humane Society is offering $50 off on all cat and kitten adoption fees. Adoption fees cover the spaying/neutering and vaccinations of animals.

“It’s a good organization — we deliver tons of services, ranging from food to helping cover medical bills,” said President Steve Hilley.

The fundraiser was not short of enthusiastic participants who were eager to show their support for the organization.

Melissa Barber, one of the bowlers for the event, saw it as an opportunity to have fun at the alley with her co-workers.

“We all wanted to come and support it together,” Barber said.

With education and awareness being an integral part of the humane society’s mission, Steve and Rebecca Hilley hope to increase the Humane Society’s presence.

“The biggest thing we want people to know is that we‘re available to help with whatever they need for their animals,” he said.

“We never turn anyone away,” she said. “We’ll always find some way to help.”

For more information on Humane Society of Moffat County, call 970-824-7235 or visit humanesocietyofmoffatcounty.org.