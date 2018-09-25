Humane Society bowls for animals, pet owners

CRAIG – The Humane Society of Moffat County rolled another strike in the effort to raise funds for animals Saturday, Sept. 22, at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center.

Humane Society representative Ann Anderson said this marks the organization’s fifth year doing a fundraiser to help animals and pet owners in need. Money raised will be used for many purposes, including providing assistance with spaying and neutering and helping owners with their pets’ medical bills.

Anderson added the Humane Society helps with adoptions at the Craig Animal Shelter, ensuring adopted pets go to good homes.

On average, the organization raises about $5,000 with each fundraiser, Anderson said, adding that the Bank of Colorado usually tries to match any funds raised.

For more information about the Moffat County Humane Society, visit humanesocietyofmoffatcounty.org.