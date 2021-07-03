Human Resource Council: Senior Social Center updates

The Senior Social Center celebrated its seventh year of incorporation and its 1st year in the Yampa Building at 775 Yampa Ave. earlier this week June 29 with an Ice Cream and Pie social.

Organizers and members are proud of what has been accomplished. We have come a long way since those first meetings in the old Shadow Mountain Club house. We serve and connect with over 400 seniors in our communities. The Senior Social Center’s mission is to establish a permanent accessible gathering place to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens through socialization, exercise, creativity, and education. We continue to provide a place for active seniors to grow and thrive socially, share, create, and learn.

We have a new director this year, Rebekah Greenwood, giving us a renewed sense of optimism and hope for the future with her non-profit experience and heart for the community. Rebekah recognizes the value of our seniors in shaping our communities and the importance of keeping people aging well.

“I feel very blessed to have this opportunity to make a difference in our community. What a lucky position to be in to help bring joy to others and receive joy in return”, Rebekah said.

Rebekah has worked to help secure grant funding and, with the management of those grants, enables the Center to move forward with projects and programming.

We secured funding to reshape our community garden and patio area to be enjoyed by all of the Yampa building organizations. Most of our programs are back up and running post Covid. Our active program that reaches homebound seniors, Senior Outreach Services, currently services 56 clients. We have art classes, coffee and conversation, cards, games, special events, movie nights, lunch of the lawn, an open exercise room, and multiple exercise classes including; Yoga, Ti Chi, Geri-fit, Ballates, Chair Class, Circuit Training, and more.

We want to thank everyone that supports us and contributes to our success. To learn more about the center and ways to get involved. Please call Rebekah at 970-326-3188