‘Human caused’ Williams Fork Fire has burned over 6,300 acres
On Sunday, authorities with the US Forest Service attributed the Williams Fork Fire burning seven miles away from Fraser in Grand County to humans.
In a Sunday night update, the US Forest Service listed the large wildfire as “human caused.” A spokesperson said over the phone that lightning had been ruled out, and while the exact cause remains under investigation, it is believed to be a result of human activity.
That revelation came with news that the Williams Fork Fire in southern Grand County grew to 6,345 acres by midday Sunday. At the same time, local authorities continued making evacuation plans in and around Fraser, just in case those plans are needed.
After an active Sunday morning in which the blaze moved east toward Lake Evelyn in the Byers Creek Wilderness, the fire did calm down in the afternoon with a change in wind direction from the north.
According to the Forest Service, retardant lines also helped slow the fire’s spread, and suppression crews remain focused on protecting infrastructure and high resource values in the area.
Fire managers have a goal of keeping the fire east of County Road 30, south of Keyser Creek Road, North of Darling Creek and west of County Road 50. Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue through Monday.
