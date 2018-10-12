Huge plays abound as Moffat County football snaps cold streak with win over Coal Ridge

NEW CASTLE – As far as laundry goes, it’s a minor blessing that Moffat County High School football will be at home for the next couple weeks, because Bulldogs’ away jerseys won’t be fully clean for some time after their latest bout.

Dirty uniforms aside, Craig players had cause to celebrate.

After four straight losses, MCHS earned a hard-fought victory Friday, ending the evening 21-14 on the road against Coal Ridge.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.