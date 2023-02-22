HRC Column: Hope Pregnancy Center

As our name, Hope Pregnancy Center, suggests, we are an organization that helps provide hope and help to those who are “expecting,” but we also are available for the unexpected.

Here’s an example. Last year a woman sought me out with a request for a grief group as her one-month old grandbaby had died. Her daughter, son-in-law, and 16-month old grandson lived with her and her husband (we are all aware of the housing shortage in Craig), so the loss was acutely difficult. Shortly thereafter, this woman’s daughter also died unexpectedly, leaving her not only dealing with tremendous loss, but also with the new responsibility of helping raise her toddling grandson.

Although we don’t offer grief counseling, I was able to refer her to an organization that had a grief group and we were able to offer her free classes on parenting, and material goods for the child. She took lessons on toddlers, potty training, and even child CPR. She received clothes, diapers, and a car seat that she needed. We even made referrals for her to access other needs such as transportation and school preparation.

Even in her grief and unexpected life circumstances, Hope Pregnancy Center was able to come alongside this woman with the love of God and help in her time of need. We continue to lift her up in prayer and stand available as new needs arise.

Hope Pregnancy Center is a ministry offering hope, to anyone who needs it, through education on topics such as parenting, purity, life skills, pregnancy expectations and informed decision-making options. We identify resources, risks, and potential consequences of the choices of parenting a child, adoption, or abortion. People can find healing from past trauma, material needs like diapers, cribs, or car seats, and encouragement to see value, eternity, and abundance in life by hopefully encountering Jesus through our free services.

Please feel free to stop in and visit us at 538 Breeze St. on Wednesdays or Fridays, call for more information at 970-824-5204, or look for our website at yvcenter4hope.org .