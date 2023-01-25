HRC Column: CASA volunteers are always needed

Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA is a nonprofit organization that recruits, screens, trains and supports community volunteers to advocate for children who have experienced abuse and or neglect.

Many of the children we serve have been removed from their homes and are in foster care or living with a relative. We serve Colorado’s 14th Judicial District: Moffat, Routt and Grand County.

We are the only organization approved by Colorado law to provide volunteer advocacy for children in the court system. Our volunteer advocates complete 30 hours of training and are sworn in by a district court judge before receiving a case.

All the cases we serve on are appointed to Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA by a district court judge. When a volunteer advocate, known as a “CASA” is appointed to a case, they provide information to the judge to help them make the most informed decision in the best interest of the child.

Children in foster care who have a CASA are more likely to succeed in school and less likely to re-enter the foster care system after a case is closed. We need more CASA volunteers in our community.

If you would like to help children who have experienced abuse and or neglect or would like more information, please contact Julie Brown at jbrown@kidscasa.org .