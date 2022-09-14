HR Foods brings lineup of top-secret sauces, more to Warehouse Food Hall

A sample of wings by HR Foods topped with the "Finger Lickin' Good" Sauce with a side of hand-cut fries.

James Neton/Craig Press

HR Foods, a restaurant in the Warehouse Food Hall, is the most recent incarnation of proprietor Hank Robertson’s passion for cooking and serving excellent food.

Born in West Virginia, Robertson came to Colorado when he was 15 years old, and early on, he discovered cooking as an avenue for his creativity.

“I’ve always had a passion for food since I was 12. I started cooking for myself not because my mom wasn’t a good cook, I just liked my food better,” Robertson joked.

He arrived in Craig 10 years ago, and after a variety of professions in the Yampa Valley that required travel and time away from home, he decided to create a business based on his love of preparing food for friends and family.

He started out with a simple outdoor food stand featuring Navajo tacos and gyros. Next, he took over the snack bar at the Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, and then purchased a food truck he stationed at locations around town, all the while establishing a dedicated customer base.

Last May, the opportunity to open a restaurant in the Warehouse Food Hall at 1589 W. Victory Way came about after a chance meeting with the owner, Amanda Montgomery. Soon after, Robertson decided to park his food truck and open up HR Foods.

Featuring classic American food, the menu consists of a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches and wings, all served with a side of hand-cut fries.

“We’re the only place in town that does hand-cut fries,” Robertson said. “We go through almost … a thousand pounds of potatoes a week.”

Hank Robertson stands in front of his restaurant, HR Foods, inside the Warehouse Food Hall in Craig.

James Neton/Craig Press

Currently, the Firebird is his top-selling burger. It consists of a half-pound burger topped with mango-habanero sauce, cream cheese and bacon served on a brioche bun. Another popular order is the wings, lathered in one of six homemade sauces that Robertson classifies as top-secret. In fact, he dished up about 175 pounds for customers just last month.

Each day of the week includes a daily special — Tuesday is Navajo tacos, Wednesday is a day-by-day decision, Thursday features the gorgonzola steak salad, and Friday is chicken fried chicken fries.

Recently, HR Foods and the Warehouse started hosting Steak nights on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, featuring a generous 16-ounce ribeye with asparagus and mashed potatoes.

Always on the lookout for excellent food, Robertson has just agreed to purchase local beef from M&M Custom Grazing, so steak night at HR Foods will soon bring tasty and healthy local proteins to patrons of HR Foods.

To help promote the Warehouse and HR Foods, a variety of themed steak nights will be offered to bring excitement and fun to the dining experience. On Sept. 25, there will be an 80s night, while plans are in the works for an Oktoberfest celebration emphasizing some German food and a family friendly Halloween dinner night.

“If I’m angry, I’m going to go cook. If I’m sad, I’m going to go cook. If I’m happy, I’m going to invite a bunch of people over, and cook for all of ‘em,” Robert said. “That’s my outlet, how I escape.”