How the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus aid bill will affect Colorado and Coloradans
From $1,400 direct payments to expanding the child tax credit and billions in aid dollars to counties, cities and educational institutions, the legislation covers a lot of ground
Colorado Sun
President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law a wide-ranging, $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic aid bill next week after it clears Congress.
Colorado and Coloradans would be dramatically affected by the measure, called the American Rescue Plan, which does everything from sending $1,400 direct payments to many people to expanding the child tax credit.
Extra unemployment would be extended for the tens of thousands of Coloradans who are still receiving jobless aid under the bill, and the health insurance safety net is temporarily expanded. Billions of dollars would be funneled to the state — and counties and cities, as well.
It’s hard to tally exactly how much money Colorado would receive, but it’s easily in excess of $14 billion.
The relief bill has the support of all six Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation, but was rejected by the three Republican members. Every GOP member of the U.S. Senate also voted against the bill. “We should complete a full audit on where all COVID funds that have been allocated so far have gone before we give out another $1.9 trillion under the guise of COVID relief,” U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Garfield County, said.
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, said the legislation did leave some things to be desired, but he thinks it will provide optimism for Americans and help the country power through to the end of the pandemic.
“I hope that this relief package is going to satisfy the needs of the country,” he said. “Of course it’s not perfect. Nothing ever is.”
To read the rest of the Colorado Sun article, click here.
