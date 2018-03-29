How can we improve Craig Press health coverage?: Health briefs

Please visit our website or Facebook page, take a short survey and help provide the Craig Press feedback on how we can improve our health-related coverage.

Last days approaching for March into health blood draws



During March, Memorial Regional Health is offering reduced-cost lab tests, followed by the Community Health Fair in April, where lab test results and free items will be available.

Blood draws are offered from 6 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday through March 30 at The Memorial Hospital lab, 750 Hospital Loop. For more information, call 970-826-3122.

Community Health Fair set for April 14



The Memorial Regional Health annual Community Health Fair will have medical personnel available to review lab results taken before the event. Free height, weight and blood pressure measurements will help attendees check their body mass index, and attendees can enjoy a free chair massage and visit with local health and wellness vendors.

The Health fair is set for 8 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, April 14 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Rapid Care Clinic now open in Craig

Memorial Regional Health Walk-In clinic has a new address, 2020 W. Victory Way, and the clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment is needed. For emergency health issues, visit the Emergency Department at Memorial Regional Health.



Wellness Wednesday program offered weekly for seniors

Wellness Wednesday is a day of activities and health services for older adults. The day includes exercise classes, foot care, senior wellness checks, lunch, guest speakers and pinochle every Wednesday at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 678 School Street. The program is offered by Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well program. Suggested donations or fees apply to some activities and services, but no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

See a full schedule of activities at northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell, or call 970-871-7676.

Northwest Colorado Health receives recognition for quality

Northwest Colorado Health recently received a certificate of achievement for providing high-quality care resulting in improved health for patients at clinics in Craig and Steamboat Springs. The certificate was awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees 1,400 community health centers across the nation.

The award places Northwest Colorado Health in the top 30 percent of health centers for service and quality achievements. The organization’s community health centers have also earned accreditation as Patient-Centered Medical Homes by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The designation was achieved by demonstrating a focus on patient-centered care, which seeks to strengthen relationships between patients and their clinical team to improve patient experience and health outcomes, while lowering health care costs.